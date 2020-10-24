It’s a dentist’s worst nightmare. Kids go out trick or treating on Halloween and bring back buckets of overly sweet, cavity-inducing candy.
For Trisha Swindle, a senior youth services assistant at the Derby Public Library, that reality was a concern for another reason – as her middle child was diagnosed with a rare digestive disease at a young age. And the way the disease manifested was through food allergies.
“When we would go trick or treating, he would not be allowed to eat almost any of it,” Swindle said.
How do you celebrate a staple of Halloween tradition in that case? Turns out, one of Swindle’s friends had a workaround and introduced her to the Halloween Fairy – a tradition that was adopted early on in the Swindle household and has carried on since they arrived in Derby.
Swindle’s middle of three children showed signs of the rare digestive disease around 15 months. With the oldest around 3 at the time, it was the perfect window to introduce a new holiday tradition, and so the Halloween Fairy was born.
“Basically what she does is she comes during the night, the night after Halloween, collects the candy and she leaves behind a book or toy or something like that,” Swindle said.
While food allergies eventually became less of a problem for Swindle’s middle child, the reality of having too much candy around after Halloween helped keep the Halloween Fairy in business. The Swindle kids were eventually allowed to hold on to their 20 favorite candy selections while the reminder was left for the fairy to take away in exchange for a book they had been looking forward to reading or some other small prize (much in the vein of the tooth fairy).
Part of the origin behind the tradition was so that families wouldn’t have 30 pounds of candy laying around after Halloween – of equal temptation to the adults if not sent off to the hospital or with Swindle’s husband (Andrew) for his college students.
“Nowadays, you get really good candy. It’s not something that you’re necessarily going to let set around before you throw it out. Everyone’s going to eat this stuff and we just don’t want to have that much sugar around the household,” Swindle said. “That was just a way to make sure, again, the kids only got so much but more likely I didn’t eat my weight in Snickers. It was a good thing for everyone involved.”
This year will bring an end to the Halloween Fairy tradition, as Swindle’s kids (10, 14 and 16) are starting to outgrow it. However, given how it was revealed to her, she is trying to pass on the tradition as well – writing about it in her latest blog entry for the DPL.
While 2020 has presented a number of wrinkles, Swindle and her family are still finding ways to celebrate Halloween – even if the time for fairies has come to an end. She said they have already carved pumpkins and plan on watching seasonal movies like “Hocus Pocus” and doing a Halloween scavenger hunt this year.
Meanwhile, Swindle’s work family at the DPL is also adapting – planning to have goodie bags that can be picked up at the drive-through the since the normal dress-up story time and candy collection is not an option. Kids are adaptable, though, and that is something important to keep in mind when celebrating traditions – which could change due to age, a move or other unforeseen circumstances.
“Different holidays don’t always look the same year to year, even without the pandemic, and so the most important thing to do is try to find those things that you can continue even if they aren’t exactly the same year to year,” Swindle said. “We can still celebrate, it just may be a little different.”