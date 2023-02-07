Hungry guests descended on the Hubbard Arts Center Feb. 4 for the Derby Recreation Commission’s inaugural Chocolate Bazaar, with 250 people attending the first-time event.
Samples and taste testing from featured vendors were a hit at the DRC event – with the DRC’s own chocolate fountain being a popular stop for visitors. Vendors featured included Whisk Away Bakery, The COOP and Coffee House and more.
Additionally, DRC staff put on chocolate cooking demonstrations and there was even a cookie baking contest that guests could help judge.
In total, 15 competitors signed up for the baking competition with entries awarded in People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice categories. Deena Moon was selected as the People’s Choice winner, while DRC instructor Jake Colby won the Judges’ Choice category.
For $5, guests were able to taste every cookie in the baking contest, got entered into a raffle drawing and more. Given the unique elements and the strong reception, DRC Program Coordinator Ashlynn Godown-Schenker expects the event to keep growing in popularity.
“I just think that there’s really nothing like it in the area. Everybody was so excited,” Godown-Schenker said. “All the vendors were going to tell all their friends they can think of that are vendors, so I know that it should at least double in the future. Those are my expectations at least.”