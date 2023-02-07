Hungry guests descended on the Hubbard Arts Center Feb. 4 for the Derby Recreation Commission’s inaugural Chocolate Bazaar, with 250 people attending the first-time event.

Samples and taste testing from featured vendors were a hit at the DRC event – with the DRC’s own chocolate fountain being a popular stop for visitors. Vendors featured included Whisk Away Bakery, The COOP and Coffee House and more.

