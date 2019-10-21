An insatiable appetite for health and fitness has been a constant for Derby resident Sarah Brown. As the creator of JustTri Youth Triathlon, she has seen up to 100-plus kids participate in her annual summer event the last four years.
Brown’s newest challenge was the start of a local chapter of the School Marathon Foundation. The event featured 70 kids initially and nearly every child completed all 26.2 miles of a marathon over six weeks. Kids came to school and ran a segment of the marathon each morning through Friday, Oct. 18. The running took place near the school at Hand Park.
The students who completed on Friday were also joined by members of the Newman University triathlon team.
Word of the event came thanks to a friend who moved to Salina and had their kids take part in the marathon that has been a part of their elementary schools for the last 16 years.
“When they told me about it I thought it was really cool, so I emailed the [organization] right away,” Brown added.
Founded by Dana Kossow and Louise Comfort, the organization’s website states a vision of showing kids they can be active and achieve lofty goals in a fun group environment of class-mates and family.
“I asked them what I needed to do to bring it to Derby,” she said. “… It’s their race and I followed along with what they said I needed to do.”
Funding was a question mark due to the known and unforeseen costs of putting the program in place. Brown said she received $500 of support through the Derby Community Foundation for t-shirts and the incentives.
Those were given to the kids as they completed five miles.
The bulk of the funding came from the foundation, allowing Brown to cement the program this fall.
She chose to work with Swaney Elementary School after talking to district staff as well as PE teachers and principal Kurt Geilenfeldt.
“They suggested a pilot program at Swaney,” she said. “… We met and decided when we want-ed to have it and made up a calendar.”
A majority of Brown’s help came from teachers of the building, including those who served as cheerleaders and support for the students who completed their running on Friday, Oct. 18.
“They would come over and help at 7:15 a.m. each morning before they’d go teach,” she added.
An iPad app allowed the students to track their miles, scanning a tag at the end of each “lap.” Brown and staff would read that number aloud each day, seeing that number blossom for nearly every student.
Brown said Kossow and Comfort ordered the incentives and t-shirts for the students.
She also stated that Salina Regional Hospital funds the programs at their local schools, giving Brown inspiration to see Derby businesses and health facilities support the growth of the marathon locally.
It’s also a part of the Salina USD 305 enrollment each summer and each elementary school automatically participates.
“They’re seeing more kids that like to run, leading to greater numbers in cross country and track and field,” Brown added. “… They’re thinking about being more active and it’s done a lot of good.”
Brown will present in front of the USD 260 Board of Education and wellness committee and visit with local businesses with a vision of growth in the future.
“I’d love to get it in more elementary schools,” she said. “They’d have to find their own people to manage it, but I do have a teacher at Tanglewood who would like to get it at her school.”