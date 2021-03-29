At the Derby Board of Education’s March 22 meeting, staff members from Swaney Elementary School were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools.
PICTURED: (back row, left to right) Chris Brown (15 years), Kim Antal (25 years), Pamela Fielden (25 years), Michelle May (15 years), Andrea Henderson (10 years) and Principal Laurey Logan. (front row, left to right) Jamie Razey (Latchkey), Kristen Morris (20 years), Christine Olson (20 years) and Cindy Richardson (15 years).
NOT PICTURED: Marie Grosser (10 years), Misty Powell (10 years), Shannon Townsend (15 years), Kristen Morris, (20 years) Becky Robinson (20 years), Vicki Karr (25 years), and Mary Mauk (35 years).