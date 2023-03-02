At the Feb. 27 Derby school board meeting, members of the Swaney Elementary staff were recognized for their years of service with the district. Those recognized included Mary Carselowey, Danica Sommer (10 years), Kendra Sweet (15 years) and Jamie Razey (30 years). Melissa Young also received the University of Kansas School of Education 25-year certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
Swaney staff highlighted at BOE meeting
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
