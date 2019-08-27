The Derby Community Foundation presented a $500 grant at Swaney Elementary School to help fund the School Marathon Program.
Swaney fifth grade students who participate will walk, jog or run a mile every day until 26 miles or a marathon have been completed. Students receive milestone incentives along the way and the 26th mile is a grand finale and celebration.
Families are encouraged to share this experience with their children every morning before school begins.
The program was founded earlier this year by Sarah Brown, founder of and race director for the JustTri Youth Triathlon in Derby.
PICTURED: Heather Bohaty, USD 260 Superintendent/DCF Board of Directors; Ken Mulanax, DCF Board of Directors Chair; Kurt Geilenfeldt, Swaney Principal; Lucas Dutton, Swaney PE Teacher; and Swaney fifth grade students.