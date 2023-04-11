Pop Tab Fundraiser

 

Swaney student Bristol Wright recently brought in a 5-gallon jug full of pop tabs for the school’s current fundraiser in support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

 COURTESY

Little things can add up to a lot.

That's the working theme of the Pull Tab Challenge event underway at Swaney Elementary School as students, along with the community, see how many tabs they can collect.

0
0
0
0
0