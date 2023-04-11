Little things can add up to a lot.
Little things can add up to a lot.
That's the working theme of the Pull Tab Challenge event underway at Swaney Elementary School as students, along with the community, see how many tabs they can collect.
It's all for a charitable cause as the tabs are to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps families with a place to stay and assists with daily living if their children are in the hospital.
The challenge began Feb. 13 and winds up on the morning of April 24.
There's an informal goal of collecting 200 pounds. So far, some 115 pounds, stored neatly in 12 jars, has been reported.
"We're doing pretty well," said Becky Robinson, a school volunteer who is coordinating the project.
It takes up to 1,267 pull tabs to equal one pound, so having this collection is "pretty impressive," said school principal Joel Addis.
The two are hoping a heavy push in the last week and a half will get them to the goal line — and win the competition Robinson set up with two other elementary schools.
Those schools, both headed by former Swaney principals, are Apollo in Goddard and Buhler Grade School. Scott May is in Goddard and Kurt Geilenfeldt in Buhler.
Robinson terms it "a friendly rivalry."
However, she also noted the other two principals are competitive individuals who like to win.
An added incentive
Addis has set forth a teaser that if the Swaney Wildcats win, he's going to provide the school with an entertaining treat — but he's not going to reveal what it is just yet. In a previous fundraiser celebration, he was turned into a "human sundae."
"It's going to be in that theme," he said. "I love doing stuff like that."
Addis calls the challenge at Swaney, which has 370 students in early childhood classes through fifth grade, a widespread effort and welcomes not just the students, but the teachers, staff and families to be engaged in the competition.
In that regard, the office welcomes people to drop off their pull tabs between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The emphasis on the tabs is due to the fact that they're easy to collect and store due to their small size. They're also of pure aluminum, whereas the whole cans have paint and other materials mixed in with them.
And, of course, for the students and community, there's that educational notion running through the collection challenge that "even little things make a big difference."
As for the charity, while it asks families for a small donation to help with expenses, those costs are much more. Also, no family in need is turned away because of a lack of funds.
The houses started in 1974 and were inspired after a couple had to sleep on waiting room chairs and eat from vending machines as they tended to their 4-year-old child battling leukemia. Today, there are 377 houses worldwide, which have provided for more than 10 million families, including a family at Swaney.