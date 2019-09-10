“Bootcamp for Bryan,” an upcoming family fitness event, will serve as a fundraiser for the family of a first-grade teacher at Swaney Elementary.
The fitness fundraiser will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Swaney Elementary School gym, 501 English St.
Participants are encouraged to give donations of any size, all of which will be given directly to the Vincent family. The all-ages event will feature exercises, snacks and prizes.
Donations will help Robin Vincent and her husband Bryan, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma in the spring and is currently undergoing treatment. Swaney is promoting the event using the hashtag “#bootcamp4bryan.”
“The Vincent family has been [an] active part of the Derby community and we want to offer friends and family the opportunity to come alongside them in this small way,” reads a release about the event.