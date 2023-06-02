Jimmy Guinn III, 20, of Augusta was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on May 30 and made his first appearance in district court on June 2 in connection with a fatal wreck that occurred just east of Derby over Memorial Day weekend.
According to reports from authorities, a woman offered Guinn a ride from Towanda to the Dollar General in Andover, where he reportedly stole the truck and headed toward Derby. Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to stop the truck, which sideswiped a vehicle first before striking another vehicle head-on near the intersection of 63rd Street South and 103rd Street East at around 3 p.m. on May 28.