The Derby Police Appreciation Banquet is approaching and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 16 at First Presbyterian Church (324 N. Baltimore Ave.).
While the banquet is open to police officers and their families, the church is currently seeking donations from Derby businesses and the community for food and door prizes at the banquet, which is held as a show of support for the department’s efforts.
Cash donations are being accepted along with gift baskets for the door prizes. Rev. Ben Ray said the church will also welcome volunteers wanting to help serve or greet at the banquet.
Any individuals wanting to donate or volunteer their time should contact First Presbyterian Church at 788-2831 or fpcderby@swbell.net by
May 9.