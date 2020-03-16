Local government leaders at the city and county level were on hand for the Derby Senior Center’s monthly “Can We Talk” forum March 12 to discuss community issues with concerned citizens.
County commissioner Jim Howell, Mayor Randy White and City Manager Kathy Sexton were addressed topics ranging from property taxes to street maintenance and everything in between.
A main focal point of the discussion, though, touched on the senior center itself and the future of support at the city and county level.
One of the first questions centered on the county funding formula and if the county would ever fund the full mill levy for senior services according to the original ballot question passed in 1982.
Howell presented some clarity on that topic, noting that the wording of the original ballot question allowed for a county tax, not to exceed one mill, to be levied in Sedgwick County to provide a service program for the elderly — with “not to exceed” being the key phrase.
“It did not mandate one mill; it said that you cannot spend more than one mill,” Howell said. “Unfortunately, zero is a number, so as long as we’re between zero and one we’re in compliance with the ballot measure that was passed in 1982. That is not my opinion; that is the opinion of the county counselor.
While Howell said he did not expect county funding to come up to that full one mill (with the funding level around around .4 mills recently, and maxing out at .75 mills), he noted he is working with the AARP on a new ballot question that would set a definitive funding amount.
Regarding a question of whether the commission would support new verbiage on the mill funding for senior centers, Howell said while he individually would that is not the case for the commission as a cohesive unit.
Asked if the county would continue to cut budgets for senior centers, Howell noted his disappointment in the fact that Sedgwick County’s performance-based budget formula has not been reinstated since a freeze following the 2009 recession.
Instead of being based on performance, financial support is now based on past funding, though Howell did state there was an increase in the county’s funding of the Derby Senior Center around 2012.
Between the city and the county, the senior center receives nearly $350,000 in funding annually, but Howell does not expect that to increase at the county level any time in the near future.
“This is the best senior center in the state of Kansas, without question. We are certified. We have national recognition for the quality of the senior center,” Howell said. “I’m proud of the fact that we fund you guys at the level we do, but do I think it’s going to go up? I don’t think so.”
City staff were then asked about support for the senior center in terms of facilities and programs, with the question being brought up if a new senior center (or addition to current facilities) is in the cards.
Regarding that, Mayor White said what will be done in terms of facilities depends on the needs of clientele — so he would like to see more data before taking any steps forward, though the need for more space has been identified.
“We’re always ready to look at what’s the next big thing for the senior center. It is going to happen someday, the question is when,” White said.
Sexton spoke to the question of adding more staff and additional programs, noting like White that will be addressed based on need.
For the future, Sexton recommended patrons voice those requests to senior center staff so they can be recorded and weighed with all the other considerations the city has to take into account when balancing the annual budget.
“If there’s a demand and a need, that goes in the hopper with everything else. We are always open to ideas,” Sexton said. “It’s certainly not a situation where the checkbook is unlimited, so we have to balance the need for new police officers against the need for new firefighters against the need for new staff in the senior center, and the list goes on. We’re open to everything, but no, I’m not here to promise you a bunch of new staff because we have more staff now than most senior centers and we have pretty good programing.”
Addressing concerns over the future of the senior center, local representatives assured those at the forum that they remain committed to its mission.
“There’s zero intent at this time to cut funding,” Howell said.
“I think we’re pretty committed to the senior center,” Sexton said.
Derby Senior Center’s next Can We Talk forum will be 6 p.m. April 9 and feature a panel of state representatives.