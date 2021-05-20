Instead of dealing with pandemic-related postponements, shoppers at Derby’s citywide garage sales this year just had to battle Mother Nature.
Storms persisted throughout the dates of the garage sales (May 13, 14 and 15), but there was still quite the turnout for the consumer event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Derby. President Rob McDonald noted there were 149 individuals registered for the citywide garage sales this year – more than double the numbers from 2020.
Additionally, between the garage sales and the rotary club’s car show, more than $3,000 has been raised for USD 260’s Feed a Hungry Child program.
“We are thrilled with the outcome,” McDonald said. “The Rotary Club of Derby took on this project from Crime Stoppers abou