Supplemental pay for coaching and other activities has undergone some changes this year. Typically, supplemental pay would be spread out over a full school year. Now it will be spread out during the time that the sport or activity occurs. If a sport or activity is cancelled for the year, then staff receiving supplemental pay will lose that income altogether.
Contracts will be issued to staff approximately a month before their supplemental sport or activity is set to begin. Staff members will start to receive their supplemental pay once those contracts are issued.
The changes to supplemental pay were included in a Memorandum of Understanding between the Derby Board of Education and Derby National Education Association.
Joel Addis, DNEA president, said in an email that DNEA “worked collaboratively with the district to identify items in the Negotiated Agreement that would need modification this year.”
“Supplemental pay was one of those items that we looked at,” Addis said.
Some teachers and staff have expressed concern about the changes to pay, saying that they are reliant on that extra income throughout the year. Addis said DNEA and the district are doing the best they can given the circumstances.
“I understand that staff who have earned supplemental pay for their work in previous years are feeling stress because they don’t know if they will have the opportunity to earn that pay this year,” Addis said. “I think we all hope that those sports and activities will take place because we know that is what’s best for kids. This is a school year where every staff member who works in Derby Public Schools will be impacted by the unknown factors of educating our students in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. District leadership has reassured staff they will be paid for their time worked and once they begin working they are committed to ensuring supplementals are paid out. The goal is to take care of staff.”
The Memorandum of Understanding was developed by members of the DNEA executive board and district administrators. After being finalized, the memorandum was sent out to the approximately 550 members of the district’s certified bargaining unit. Three hundred sixty-five members voted on it, with 89.3 percent in favor. The Derby Board of Education then approved the memorandum.