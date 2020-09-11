District Superintendent Heather Bohaty was recently nominated by the Wichita Business Journal for its Women Who Lead in Education in Wichita feature. Bohaty has been USD 260’s superintendent since July 2017. Prior to that, she served as the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources for eight years. This year marks her 24th year working in the district.
Superintendent nominated for Biz Journal’s Women Who Lead in Education feature
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
