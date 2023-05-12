Sunflower Program Dino Park (copy)

Once again, Field Station: Dinosaurs will be among the participating stops students and families can visit through the state’s Sunflower Summer program.

According to an announcement from the Kansas State Department of Education and its partners, the Sunflower Summer program will be back in bloom from May 26 through Aug. 6. This year, more attractions, museums, venues, events, etc. are being added as part of the education summer program – with over 100 total sites now participating.

The new app will be available on iPhone and Android markets on May 26, though users who downloaded it in 2022 will automatically receive a notice for an update.

