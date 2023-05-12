According to an announcement from the Kansas State Department of Education and its partners, the Sunflower Summer program will be back in bloom from May 26 through Aug. 6. This year, more attractions, museums, venues, events, etc. are being added as part of the education summer program – with over 100 total sites now participating.
The new app will be available on iPhone and Android markets on May 26, though users who downloaded it in 2022 will automatically receive a notice for an update.
Students and families will be able to visit new locations (like the recently opened Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum) and take advantage of expanded bonus events. More camping nights will be offered at multiple state parks starting in June, while the Wichita Wind Surge are offering additional opportunities to catch a ball game with Sunflower Sundays through the summer.
Each Kansas child pre-K-18 years of age, as well as students in 18-21-year-old programs, and up to two accompanying adults may access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.
After the first use, the Sunflower Summer passport (in the app) will be stamped, and the ticket will no longer be accessible.
Funding for the Sunflower Summer program is limited, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.