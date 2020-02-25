Rock River Rapids is seeking individuals for summer employment and is holding a job fair for individuals interested in learning more.
The Rock River Rapids Job Fair will be held on Friday, March 13
from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Derby Recreation Center. Applications will be available to fill out.
Interviews will be held at the time of the job fair. Interested individuals must bring copies of certifications that they currently hold. Lifeguards need to bring a swim suit and towel and be prepared for a skills check.
For more information, questions or if you are unable to attend contact Joe at 788-3781 or joe@derbyrec.com.