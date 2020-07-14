Songwriter, teacher and singer Will Parker and the Make Believe Band will need help saving Imagine Land during his show in the Derby Public Library’s virtual summer reading Imagine It! performances at 10 a.m. July 16 (through Facebook). Parker will be giving away seven of his performance DVDs to summer reading participants during the show.
Playing guitar and harmonica, Parker’s whimsical and interactive shows open up a world of imagination while validating the human experience. Watch the show prepared to dance and sing. Parker’s music is great for kids age 1-10.
All 2020 summer performances are family friendly, and will be available only online until midnight the day of the performance.