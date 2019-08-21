A free summer meal program by Derby Public Schools is continuing to grow.
From early June to late July, free meals were offered at Derby Middle School to all students from inside and outside of the district, with one accompanying adult.
Since its inception in 2017, the program has provided over 32,600 meals.
DPS has been able grow the meal program by providing meals to accompanying adults. This is made possible through donations from the Kansas Health Foundation, Woodlawn United Methodist Church and the Derby Community Foundation.
Martha Lawson, food service supervisor for USD 260, said the inclusion of adult meals has led to an 82 percent growth in meals served.