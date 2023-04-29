USD 260 meal service

With funding set to go away, USD 260 will stop offering a drive-thru (shown) and return to focusing on dine-in options for its summer meal program.

“The days of drive-thru summer meals are over,” Burke Jones, director of operations for Derby Public Schools, informed the USD 260 Board of Education at its April 24 meeting.

For the last three summers, Derby Public Schools has offered free curbside meal pick-up in June and July for parents of children ages 1-18. The district was able to offer the meals because of the reimbursement program offered through the American Recovery Act and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. That funding will go away when the COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency expires on May 11.

