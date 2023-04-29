“The days of drive-thru summer meals are over,” Burke Jones, director of operations for Derby Public Schools, informed the USD 260 Board of Education at its April 24 meeting.
For the last three summers, Derby Public Schools has offered free curbside meal pick-up in June and July for parents of children ages 1-18. The district was able to offer the meals because of the reimbursement program offered through the American Recovery Act and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. That funding will go away when the COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency expires on May 11.
The summer meal program will still be available in Derby in a dine-in capacity at several area schools for any child ages 1-18. There are no income requirements, address stipulations or registration. Breakfast and lunch will be served at Derby Middle School, for Latchkey program participants at Swaney Elementary, and Prime Time participants at Oaklawn Elementary and Cooper Elementary. Lunch only will be served at Oaklawn Elementary and Wineteer Elementary, as well as to participants in the Boys and Girls Club at Oaklawn Elementary.
Forty-two percent of Derby school district students qualified for free or reduced lunch in the 2022-2023 school year.