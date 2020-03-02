Derby schools has released information on their Driver’s Education Program for interested parents and students.
There will be two 18-day sessions over the summer months. Session one will run from June 3 through June 26 and session two will begin June 30 and run through July 24, with no class on July 3.
Applications are now available at the Derby High School Finance Office, with the first day of enrollment for in-district students starting on Monday, March 9 at the Finance Office. After initial enrollment day, registration will continue until everyone is processed or space is no longer available. Out-of-district students may enroll beginning March 12, as space permits.
All students requesting enrollment will be enrolled on a first-pay, first-serve basis. There will be room for 42 students in both the first and second sessions. District officials said in the past, sessions have filled quickly. The Driver’s Education enrollment deadline is Friday, April 17. The enrollment fee is $300 and there will be no refunds issued after April 17.
Students must be 14 years of age and must have successfully completed the ninth grade when class begins. All students must complete minimum requirements in the classroom and in the car, driving and observing.
Each student must fill out an application for a driver education permit even if they have a driver’s license. Applications will be included with the enrollment form.
For questions or more information contact the DHS Finance Office at 788-8509.