The proposed dates for 2022 summer driver's education sessions at Derby High School were announced at the Feb. 28 Derby school board meeting.
There will be only one session this year. The one session will last for 24 days instead of the normal 18-day sessions. The session will be able to accommodate up to 60 students. Students would accumulate the required 20 hours of classwork and five hours of driving time.
The course would run from May 31 to July 1. The board is expected to approve this year’s session at the next school board meeting scheduled for March 14.