A new art collection named “Summer Dreams” is now on display in the Gathering Space Gallery at the Derby Public Library.
The collection features 55 diverse works of art — everything from landscapes and wildlife to abstract ideas — created by members of the Kansas Art Guild using watercolors, acrylics, oils and graphites.
The pieces were judged by Laine Pike, a local professional artist. The second place winner was Derby resident Skip Kreibach. Kreibach’s piece, “Casting Shadows,” features a lit candle, glass containers, and the shadows cast by those glass containers.
The full list of winners is: Desert Dawn by Hope Just (best in show), Snowmass Trek by Sharon Zimmerman (first place), Casting Shadows by Skip Kreibach (second place), Gus by Lisa Kellerby (third place), Couched by Elizabeth Corbett (honorable mention), Lagoon by Sharon Engle (honorable mention), and Ominous by Cass Smith (honorable mention).
“Summer Dreams” is on display through June 29 during the library’s normal hours of operation.