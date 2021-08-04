More than 148 students in Derby Public Schools participated in a five-day, STEM-focused summer camp in July.
The camp is called STEMKAMP, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics for kids of active military personnel. It offered participating students grades 3-8 a hands-on, immersive experience designed to help them explore a wide range of STEM fields.
Derby schools was able to offer the program through a grant funded by the United States Department of Defense Education Program.
The new program is based on published research data that students who express an early interest in pursuing a STEM career are two to three times more likely to graduate with a STEM college degree.
Derby Public Schools hosted the third STEMKAMP across the country this summer. It was one of 10 school districts hosting the program in its first year.
“It is exciting to watch students’ progress during the camp. On the first day, they arrive a bit quiet. As they build and explore each day, their excitement and understanding of STEM really grows,” said STEMKAMP program director Shannon McWhorter in a release.
The district’s $230,000 grant covers the program for three summers, meaning the STEMKAMP will be offered again at least next summer and in 2023. The district hopes to offer the camp in the years beyond.
When the grant was announced, Claravon Mathews, STEM instructional coordinator for the district, said the camp is an opportunity to expose students to STEM subjects and open them up to new career possibilities.
“This is a summer camp where they can try out some STEM activities and see themselves as a scientist or as someone who might be interested in a career that is a little bit different path than maybe they see themselves on initially,” she said. “And there’s a lot of research that shows that if we can do that early, that we’re more likely to get those kiddos on board.”
The STEMKAMP summer enrichment program will impact up to 3,750 children in military families across the United States. Previous STEMKAMPs were held in Cibolo, Texas; Greensboro, N.C.; and Grand Forks, N.D. Remaining camps will be held in Wisconsin, New Jersey and more.