The South Central Kansas Area American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an “Out of Darkness” walk at Derby’s High Park on Sept. 25.
A special event, the walk is intended to provide community, connection, healing and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those who have lived with the experience.
No-cost registration is open for teams to form and take donation pledges ahead of the walk. Money raised will go towards awareness and be invested in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.
Day-of registration will begin at 10 a.m., with the walk starting at 11:45 a.m. For more information or to register, visit www.afsp.org/Wichita.