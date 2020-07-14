On July 21, the summer’s final Imagine It! performance will feature the Sugar Free Allstars on Facebook. Blending elements of soul, R&B, disco, gospel and more, this family funk super duo provides a high-energy dance party experience for all ages.
Chris “Boom!” Wiser (lead vocals, keyboards, woodwinds) and Rob “Dr. Rock” Martin (drums, backing vocals) met when they were music majors at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where they were members of the school’s top jazz ensemble.
The duo had a song on the anti-bullying compilation “All About Bullies Big and Small,” which won the 2011 Grammy for Best Children’s Album. Grown-up ears will catch the influence of early ’80s Prince, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and more in the duo’s music. Oklahoma City-based Sugar Free Allstars has performed all over the United States and with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra.
Join the fun at 10 a.m. July 21 on the Derby Library’s Facebook page. Sugar Free Allstars will be giving away 10 prizes during their show to kids who are participating in summer reading.
All 2020 summer performances are family friendly, and will be available only online until midnight the day of the performance.