Amid the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda Talbott has learned the value of grace during her third year as a substitute in Derby schools.
“I have learned that I want the students, parents [and] fellow teachers to give me grace as I learned this right along with my students, so I give them grace in return,” she said. “We are all figuring this out together and we will all get through it together.”
Talbott is one of approximately 221 substitutes in the district. Like full-time teachers, each substitute has a unique story to tell about teaching and helping the district navigate through the pandemic.
Kelly Herring, substitute coordinator for Derby Public Schools, said the district’s substitute pool is critical for maintaining smooth operations across the district.
“Subs play an essential role in day-to-day operations. We have many outstanding substitutes who are very flexible and help in any way they can,” Herring said.
A Derby resident since 1994, Talbott graduated from Derby High School and raised her son in Derby because she wanted him to be surrounded by the schools and teachers for which she has a “great respect.”
Having subbed at each school in the district besides Stone Creek, she has become a familiar face to students over the years. One of her favorite parts about being a substitute in years past was seeing kids’ faces light up when they saw her enter the classroom.
“I want them all to know that I am a safe person they can count on if they ever need to reach out,” she said.
This year, Talbott is taking on a new task. She’s working as a long-term substitute, teaching online math classes at Derby North Middle School – one of 15 substitutes in the district assigned to “home buildings.”
“It has been a challenge for all of us,” said Talbott. “I was learning everything about doing school online just as they were.”
Talbott said she works with students one-on-one or in small groups most evenings to make sure the coursework is sticking.
“Math is hard for a lot of kids; math online is even harder,” she said.
Despite the struggles that come with not being in-person, Talbott said she and her students are doing the best they can during “this unprecedented time,” thanks in part to help from other instructors.
“I can’t thank my fellow teachers, especially the in-person math teachers, for all the help and support they give me.”
‘They are the best’
Substitutes have proven especially vital this year as the district navigates the coronavirus pandemic. The district has seen a small uptick in staff absenteeism compared to typical years.
“There is a slight increase due to COVID; however, generally speaking our teacher absentee rates are relatively consistent to that of previous years,” said Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources.
Staff shortages were a leading concern among gating committee members when they voted in November to move students online through winter break.
“We want our substitutes, paras and teachers to know that they are so appreciated,” Herring said. “They are the best and we are grateful for their commitment to Derby schools.”
Herring said some substitutes are employed in other capacities by the district and can fill in at their school when needed. Other substitutes work in multiple districts, including those in Wichita, Haysville and Rose Hill.
Moeder echoed Herring’s praise of the district’s substitutes and coordinating staff.
“Our substitute coordinators at both the district and building levels work so hard every day to ensure that positions are filled and that our substitutes are welcomed and supported in their buildings,” Moeder said.