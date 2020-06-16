A Derby woman will appear in court next month for misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing plants from the Derby Stutzmans.
The woman, whose name will remain private until her court date, was caught with the help of community members who identified her in security camera photos posted online.
It was at least the second time the woman had stolen plants from Stutzmans, Stutzmans manager Megan Ball said.
The theft happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 6, Ball said, which is not long after the garden store closed for the night. It wasn’t yet dark outside.
The woman was at Stutzmans picking out plants for about an hour.
“She did it so nonchalantly,” Ball said. “She was checking and reading all the tags. She was taking a lot of care in picking out what she wanted.”
The next morning, the worker opening realized there were plants moved around and in places they shouldn’t be, Ball said.
Ball looked over the security cameras and saw what had happened. Then she contacted the Derby Police Department and posted video camera screenshots online. It didn’t take long for the woman to be identified.
A couple days later, Derby police had found the suspect.
Police Chief Robert Lee said in an email that “numerous people recognized her from social media where her photo was posted.”
The woman was not arrested, but was issued a Notice to Appear in court for misdemeanor theft. Lee said her name won't be released until her court date, which is July 9th.
Lee said the dollar amount of the theft is $33.
Ball – who in a Facebook post said the woman “took up to $400 worth of plants” last year – said she’s not worried about the dollar amount the woman is charged for.
“I just want it to stop,” Ball said. “We care about our plants. We treat them like they’re our own. So when someone takes them, it’s almost a personal hit.”
“That’s all we wanted – for it to stop.”