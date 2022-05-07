The Derby Optimist Club recognized the 2021-22 Students of the Year for each school within the district at its annual awards dinner in April. Students receiving this year’s honors included (front row, left to right) Stella Weaver, Swaney; Abigail Martinez, Oaklawn; Ellie Hula, El Paso; Macey Van Metre, Park Hill; Kynslee Smith, Tanglewood; Jerry Chimm, Derby Hills; Saul Esparza Landeros, Cooper; Rylan Rogalski, Wineteer; Carter Hargrove, Stone Creek; (back row) Natalie Holmes, Faith Lutheran; Chloe Stuhlsatz, St. Marys; Lennon Williams, DMS; Zachary Weaver, DHS; Robert Eppler, DHS; and Remyngton Fowler, DNMS.
Students of the Year honored by Optimist Club
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
