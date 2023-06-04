Panther Leadership Academy

One of the activities at the Panther Leadership Academy was a team-building game where each group needed to strategize a process to get the entire group from one side of the room to the other while only touching the provided tile pieces.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

There is a usual silence in the hallways of Derby High School this time of the year. Outside of the occasional clanging of weights, bouncing balls and whistles from the DHS offseason programs, the academic halls are quiet, filled with desks and empty lockers. Yet the learning doesn’t end. The Panther Leadership Academy gave students an opportunity to enhance their leadership skills from May 30 to June 1. 

The three-day workshop was designed for students from second to fifth grade and led by DHS students. Since 2014, the workshop has blossomed into a learning opportunity for the participants and the leaders alike.

