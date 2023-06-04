There is a usual silence in the hallways of Derby High School this time of the year. Outside of the occasional clanging of weights, bouncing balls and whistles from the DHS offseason programs, the academic halls are quiet, filled with desks and empty lockers. Yet the learning doesn’t end. The Panther Leadership Academy gave students an opportunity to enhance their leadership skills from May 30 to June 1.
The three-day workshop was designed for students from second to fifth grade and led by DHS students. Since 2014, the workshop has blossomed into a learning opportunity for the participants and the leaders alike.
As a branch of the student council, the core leadership team is tasked with creating themes for the event. The rest of the process entailed researching and brainstorming activities that taught the theme of each day. The topics for this year were goal setting, teamwork and confidence.
During the school year, the leadership committee developed all of the aspects of the camp – and over spring break, the rest of the staff was brought in to help make the necessary items for each activity. The entire staff of the program also went through the projected activities to make sure they knew how to teach it and to see if there could be any potential flaws. Having the staff participate in the camp helps the entire team make adjustments to ensure the content is applicable and fun for the incoming participants.
The leadership team of the Panther Leadership Camp is riddled with a large variety of interests from academics, athletics and other extracurricular activities around Derby High School. This diversity helps bring in a wide variety of topics and activities for the camp. It creates a solid mixture for individuals to learn leadership skills at their own pace.
“Not everyone likes being super active, so we have a mix of high-energy and low-energy activities,” DHS Student Council Sponsor Sara Wilson said. “Having a variety of students in those leadership roles gives us a better diversity of activities. Our athletes might think differently than others which brings in different ideas.”
With the different minds working together to make the activities, it creates more opportunities for kids to take away lessons. A participant might respond better to building a catapult or tie-dying a shirt than to a faster-paced relay game.
During the three days, about 75 participants learned various aspects of leadership with activities that were specifically designed to teach specific lessons, such as teamwork. Throughout the camp, the participants did several activities that all related to the theme of the day. After each activity, the groups would sit together and were guided through questions by a high schooler to help reflect on the specific activity.
Wilson said that as they continue to host this event, students who were a part of the early sessions have come back to be leaders.
In the three days, the biggest emphasis that the kids start to learn is that leadership comes in various forms. Once kids start to learn that key aspect, leadership takes on a whole new meaning and starts to become more natural.
“The biggest thing is helping [the kids] recognize what leadership is,” Wilson said. “You have kids that come that want to be up in the front and then kids that might not want to even stay on the first day. When you help them understand that you don’t have to be up in front to be a leader, it becomes something that they can do. You don’t have to go too far out of your comfort zone to do it. They can do it in a way that they are comfortable.”