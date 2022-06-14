Students get a special hand up with Project SEARCH work program

Like anyone working in education, Dawn Gresham relishes achievement stories.
Gresham, director of special services for Derby Public Schools, recounts the work path of one of her interns in the food service business.
“One of my favorite success stories is of a young man who worked at a food establishment on base [McConnell]”, she said. “When the proprietor took the business off base and began the same operation in Derby, he recruited the young man back to the business where he remains employed today.”
The student was involved in Project Search, a one-year internship for young people with disabilities who have completed their academic career.
The individuals participate in three internships during each year that teach transferable and marketable job skills.
Interns and mentors are encouraged to practice “total immersion” in the commercial setting, with the goal of competitive employment for each intern.
It’s working, Gresham said of the program, now in its eighth year here.
“We have many students who are still employed in their original sites and others who have moved to other jobs around the community,” she said.
One reason for that, she said, is that a special bond is formed each year and those friendships are the basis of success for the interns.
The food business is just one of many the young people are involved in.
Others include stocking supplies, housekeeping, equipment repair, banquet setup and teardown, and basic computer work.
All four students who completed the program this school year were hired by local employers at the end of their internships.
Seeking growth and independence
Derby is not alone in utilizing Project Search, which began in Cincinnati and is now found across North America and Europe.
There are a number of factors used to measure progress, including the growth of students not just in employable skills, but reliance, communication skills and tasks for daily living.
Gresham also looks to business feedback to measure how the program is doing.
One particular area of success has been working with McConnell Air Force Base.
“It has been an amazing host to our program and we look forward to many more years of partnership with them,” she said.
Interns work alongside civilians and airmen in businesses across the base such as the child care center, arts and crafts, the fitness center, the bowling alley, and more.
They are high school graduates and must complete the program by the time they turn 21.
Their needs vary from cognitive to physical to sensory disabilities; however, they all are capable of functioning in the workplace.
The best candidates are those who seek to grow and become independent.
“They have to have drive, determination, and a will to work hard for great gains,” she said.
To make a match, Gresham and her team seek out businesses that are of interest to the interns.
Program includes Mulvane, Haysville
“We are always looking for partner businesses within those choices,” she said.
Along with classroom instruction, each intern has three rotations, or business exploration opportunities, they participate in during the year.
Derby is the sponsoring district and employs the staff for the program; however, they also contract with Mulvane and Haysville, which financially contribute based on the number of interns accepted.
Funding also is part of the district’s IDEA federal and state funds.
There is a screening process in play, which involves a skills day in the spring that potential interns must participate in.
“We use that data to choose the candidates that match the skills and outcomes of our program,” she said.
If admitted, the team works with them “on every step along the way during this one-year program,” she said.
Gresham is starting her third year with the district, and her second as director.
Before that, she was the program’s assistant director.
In both positions, she found rewards.
“My favorite is when you have someone who is shy or less than confident in themselves and you see them blossom and grow over the year,” she said. “It is amazing to see the transformation from someone who has been shy their entire high school career suddenly grow so quickly.”
Find more at www.projectsearch.us. For more information about local interns, contact Gresham at 316-554-8004.