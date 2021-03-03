Derby High School students have a new space to help them stay on track for graduation or potentially get a step ahead in college.
The Panther Learning Center’s offerings include online courses for students to recover credits, individualized programming for students needing help with graduation, college and career advising, and opportunities for college credit. Its “soft opening” was in January of this year.
Luan Sparks, former special services director, now serves as director of alternative learning for the district. She shared an update on the new learning center at the Derby Board of Education’s Feb. 22 meeting.
“While we’re still fine-tuning and making those solid plans for August of this upcoming school year, we’ve truly hit the ground running,” she said. “This past month, we’ve completed 18 school days so far. We’re no longer a dream or a vision, but every day it’s a reality coming to life for Derby students.”
A sub-committee first recommended an alternative learning program as a way to address achievement gaps in 2018. The next year, the Derby Board of Education approved construction of a new storm shelter at the high school that would also house the new alternative learning center.
Construction wrapped up on the center in 2020, and the Kansas State Department of Education approved the district’s application for an alternative program.
As of Feb. 15, four students have completed the process to join the Panther Learning Center Program to help them stay on track for graduation: three juniors and one sophomore.
Each student in the program has an individualized plan that will focus on their specific needs in areas like attendance or behavioral support. About 26 students have been referred by staff and are in the process of being considered for the program, Sparks said.
“Since I’ve started, I have not met one high school student that didn’t want to do something different and did not have a vision of wanting more,” Sparks said. “To have a program in place where we’re sitting down and having some of those tough conversations, it has been a privilege.”
The alternative learning program is still officially part of DHS, allowing students to partake in all coursework at the high school, athletics and other social activities. Sparks said that is the best option for students in the alternative learning program because it keeps them included and connected to their school’s curriculum and social structures.
WSU Tech also offers health science courses for college credit at the Panther Learning Center, including courses for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and phlebotomy certification.
Sparks said there are 13 students enrolled in the phlebotomy certification course.
“You have no idea what it is like to see a group of high school students coming to report to their class in their scrubs and working with phlebotomy arms and transitioning that to human beings in school,” she said. “It’s amazing. They’re invested; they’re engaged. They’re excited about learning.”
The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas (MHASCK) has an office onsite to provide therapy and other mental health support services for students and families.
Sparks also said the district is planning to give students the opportunity to take extended programs through an extended school day or by taking classes in the summer.
In order to be considered for the Panther Learning Center program, parents and students must complete an online application form that focuses on barriers and needs for the purpose of student planning.
Parents and students then complete an intake meeting for an introduction to the program, its purpose, and to ask questions before creating the individualized student plan.