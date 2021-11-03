The Derby Board of Education approved a shed auction by the Derby High School Construction Club at its meeting on Oct. 25.
The single-door shed is 10 feet long, 8 feet wide and 10 feet tall. Members created the shed last year and are auctioning it off to fund future projects.
The shed is currently up for bid at www.equip-bid.com/auction/13996.
The shed is tax-deductible and can only be purchased with cash. The winning bidder will be responsible for picking up the shed at DHS.
Bids will begin closing at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.