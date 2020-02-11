Students from across Kansas recently participated in the Derby Robo Challenge at Derby North Middle School. According to event planner David Brown, the Derby event continues to be the largest VEX Robotics event in Kansas. Approximately 85 teams consisting of middle school and high school students competed on Saturday, February 1 to try and qualify for the upcoming state tournament.
Teams are divided into two divisions. Within the divisions, teams compete in six qualifying matches. The competition allows participants to showcase their skills in programming, designing, building and networking with partners. Each two-minute match consists of four competing robots.
Derby teams who received competition awards in the middle school division were the Excellence Award – MD Robotics; Judges Award – Narly Narwhal; and Robot Skills Champion – MD Robotics.