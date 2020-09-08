The Derby Middle School Student2Student program – a program that aims to create a positive environment and ease the transition for military students and civilian students changing schools – was recently selected as a Team of the Year finalist for the 2019-2020 school year. Members of the middle school program were interviewed over Zoom by the Military Child Education Coalition in late August about their nomination. Derby Middle School’s program organizers will find out soon if they win the Team of the Year top honor. The program was also nominated as a Team of the Year in the 2018-2019 school year.
Student2Student group nominated for Team of the Year
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
