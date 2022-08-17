An incoming Derby High School student believes that a potential cure for the issue of bullying in schools is through a clear goal defined to improve culture and safety.
Alyanne Jones, a DHS freshman and student representative for Derby Middle School on the Strategic Plan committee, spoke to the Derby Board of Education on the issue at the Aug. 8 school board meeting. Jones spoke in the public forum part of the meeting, which gives community members the opportunity to express their thoughts, concerns and more to the board.
Jones said the strategic plan has many important goals in place, like the culture or mental health goals, that will improve the learning environment, the entire school network and the community.
“I know students who have skipped class because they don’t feel safe there,” Jones said.
She pointed out that some teachers, according to a student consensus, do not make their students feel safe. And there are students who don’t make other students feel safe.
Jones said during a discussion on bullying with other Derby students, from elementary to high school, she was surprised to learn that every student in the room had been bullied at one point during their time in school. She said she realizes that not every student feels this way.
“I believe the general attitude to being bullied is that it is not encouraged but normal to the school experience,” Jones explained.
She went on to claim that Derby Public Schools should not have this mindset.
“It’s harmful to students and can cause them to become bullies themselves in the future,” Jones said.
She said that everyone she knows has witnessed a bullying issue at some point, including herself. And she says what most students do is just tell their friends. Jones says the reason is that they don’t want the students doing the bullying to hurt them. She also says students are reluctant to speak because they are afraid that they will be punished too.
“Teachers should be able to be trusted when the student is bullied. There should be a safe and anonymous way to report issues like bullying to protect the reporter,” Jones said.
She said during her time at Derby Middle School, the only thing that addressed bullying was a slide show at the start of every semester telling students to be a better Bulldog, as well as some posters in the hallway.
Jones says there needs to be more of an effort to quell the large amounts of bullying in the schools. And it isn’t going to happen without a clear goal to improve the culture and safety of our schools. She says it’s the way to help students grow and not feel threatened.