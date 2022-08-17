Alyanne Jones spoke to the Board of Education about bullying

Incoming DHS freshman Alyanne Jones spoke to the Board of Education about bullying that is going on in Derby schools.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

An incoming Derby High School student believes that a potential cure for the issue of bullying in schools is through a clear goal defined to improve culture and safety.

Alyanne Jones, a DHS freshman and student representative for Derby Middle School on the Strategic Plan committee, spoke to the Derby Board of Education on the issue at the Aug. 8 school board meeting. Jones spoke in the public forum part of the meeting, which gives community members the opportunity to express their thoughts, concerns and more to the board.

0
0
0
0
0