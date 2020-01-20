The Derby Optimist Club recently announced dates and requirements for their annual Oratorical scholarship contest. The contest will be held on March 10 at the Derby Golf and Country Club.
The contest theme this year is “Just iMagine A World Without Boundaries.”
Students that reside in the USD 260 boundaries and attend Derby schools or any private, parochial or home school in the boundary are eligible. The contest is open to any students under the age of 19 as of October 1 and there is no minimum age limit. A birth certificate or official school record is required.
Contestants will speak for no less than 4 minutes and no longer than 5 minutes without penalty. A copy of each speech must be provided to officials before the contest begins.
The winner will receive a $500 scholarship and Medallion. Second and third places will also be awarded medallions. The winner will be eligible for regional competition of which that winner can then advance to a state competition to compete for a $2500 award there.
For more registration information and details contact Dr. Bruce Quantic, Chairman of the Derby Contest at bquantic@yahoo.com