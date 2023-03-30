Beginning in April, the city of Derby will start work on its annual major street maintenance projects, which includes work on Buckner Street from Meadowlark to 55th Street South.
Mill and overlay work is scheduled to begin on Buckner the first week of April. Lane closures will occur at different times from Meadowlark Boulevard to Patriot Avenue and from 60th Street to 55th Street.
Two-way through traffic will be maintained throughout the entire project, but drivers should expect some minor delays in the area. Construction is estimated to take four to six weeks.
Other street maintenance projects to follow in 2023 include reconstruction work on stretches of Madison Avenue, Westview, River Street, Windmill Road and some access drives. Timelines for those projects will be released later.