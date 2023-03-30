Street Rehabilitation Map
COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Beginning in April, the city of Derby will start work on its annual major street maintenance projects, which includes work on Buckner Street from Meadowlark to 55th Street South.

Mill and overlay work is scheduled to begin on Buckner the first week of April. Lane closures will occur at different times from Meadowlark Boulevard to Patriot Avenue and from 60th Street to 55th Street.

