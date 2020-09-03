Derby residents will see a number of improvements to their streets taking place this month as part of the city’s capital improvement plan.
Work on the roundabout at Tall Tree Road and Triple Creek Drive is slated to start Sept. 9, with the roundabout to be closed approximately 30 days for reconstruction.
“Closure will enable us to complete this project faster and at lower cost than keeping it open during construction,” said City Engineer Alex Lane.
A separate mill and overlay project will be taking place on Buckner from Patriot Avenue to 60th Street starting Sept. 11, though that could be delayed due to weather. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction throughout the project.