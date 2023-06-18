Patriot/Triple Signal

An upgrade to the traffic signal at the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Triple Creek Drive was among the big infrastructure items pitched for inclusion in the city’s 2024 budget.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Breaking down a number of proposed budget requests for 2024 during a June 13 workshop, a a handful of key infrastructure updates along Derby streets were suggested to the City Council. 

One of the more major items suggested was an overhaul of the traffic signal at the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Triple Creek Drive. It is a more significant upgrade with an estimated price tag of $450,000.

