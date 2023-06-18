Breaking down a number of proposed budget requests for 2024 during a June 13 workshop, a a handful of key infrastructure updates along Derby streets were suggested to the City Council.
One of the more major items suggested was an overhaul of the traffic signal at the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Triple Creek Drive. It is a more significant upgrade with an estimated price tag of $450,000.
Updates to the signal would include adding protected lefts for Triple Creek Drive to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians. A mix of staff input and concerns raised by the public illustrated the need for improvements, with City Manager Kiel Mangus pointing to the increased traffic volume from Stone Creek Elementary as a major factor.
That increased concern over growing traffic numbers is something council member Rick Coleman noted he has witnessed first hand driving to and from Stone Creek recently.
“Out of the six days I’ve driven it … I’ve witnessed almost four accidents [at that intersection],” Coleman said.
Questions were raised about making pavement upgrades, wanting to make sure all the issues were addressed, with Mangus noting staff investigation showed the traffic signal upgrades will address that.
Besides the Patriot/Triple Creek signal, Mangus noted there are a few others that may be upgraded in the future – Madison/Oak Forest and Rock Road/55th Street among them – though the age of the signals in town has kept such projects to a minimum.
“We don’t do very many $500,000 to $1 million traffic signal changes very often because Derby still has pretty young traffic signals,” Mangus said.
On top of the traffic signal upgrade, some critical sidewalk connections were also included as part of the proposed 2024 budget for Tall Tree Road (from Buckner Street to Rock Road) and for the Stone Creek Addition.
The connection in Stone Creek would go to Freedom Street (along Rock Regional Hospital), creating a walking route to Derby North Middle School for students in those neighborhoods. Additionally, that project is slated for design and construction in 2025 – which marks it as an item that could be funded through the Derby Difference sales tax, should it pass.
Along the same lines, addition of street lighting was proposed along Rock Road from Chet Smith Avenue to Line Drive. The 2024 project is estimated to cost $90,000 and address needs for the growing traffic given the development of Decarsky Park as well as the bike path connection between Derby and Mulvane.
“Street lighting is an important safety feature for not only people that are walking or riding their bikes along there, but also for cars to be able to see pedestrians along there,” Mangus said. “It will be nice to have that stretch lit up. It just adds value to the quality of life in the community.”
While not final yet, all infrastructure projects will be considered for the final 2024 budget, with the recommended budget to next be brought before the council at its July 11 meeting.