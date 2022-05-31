Jones said in working with the high school administration they were able to understand what some of those needs are.
“The list was very lengthy and many of the things on it were things that just needed to be fixed or taken care of,” Jones said.
After the list was reviewed, he said it came down to two or three different areas that would require attention when addressing needs for space. One of those areas was the need for additional career technical exploration space.
This includes larger areas for things like shop space, tools, larger kitchen space and more. Jones noted that the increase in enrollment numbers in this area indicates that students are really wanting to take those kinds of classes and said many of them are already full.
Another area focused on some kind of a competitive gym that would be able to seat more people allowing more fans to be in attendance. Jones commented that kind of facility would be a very large project to do.
A project that is currently being explored by the Derby Recreation Commission that was on the list included the potential of a competitive pool.
Some of the exterior needs addressed were increased lighting across the complete high school campus. Burke noted that improving the lighting at the high school parking lot is already in the works. Improving the entrances to the high school and making them more noticeable was also recommended.
Burke said that funding of some of the projects could be accomplished through capital outlay money but larger projects which would be more extensive would require some other kind of funding mechanism.
Burke said overall the process gave them a good snapshot of what some of the needs at the high school would be over the next four or five years.