A photo of a Derby cheerleader from 1983 soon will join the StoryWalk at Derby’s High Park.
It will be one of several photos celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary.
StoryWalk is a project of the Derby Health Collaborative, the Derby Public Library and the city to encourage reading, exercise and family time.
Carri Fry, youth services coordinator at the library, “deconstructs” a picture book and posts parts of it on displays along a roughly half-mile walk around the lake at High Park.
“We change the story out about every two months,” Fry explained.
The book for August and September is “Library Mouse” by Daniel Kirk.
“The 150th committee had mentioned they would like to have some pictures from the history of Derby included in StoryWalk,” Fry said.
She has worked with Kristy Norman, a colleague at the library, to secure historic photos for StoryWalk. Six new photos will be featured on the last three signs.
“We try to depict children and life in the past,” Fry said. “We want to appeal to families at the end of the StoryWalk.”
StoryWalk launched in July 2017 with the story “Duck on a Bike” by David Shannon.
Stories are geared toward families with preschoolers, though people of all ages seem to appreciate StoryWalk, Fry said.
Debbie Williams, community wellness coordinator for the Derby Recreation Commission, agreed.
“It seems like I always have a lot of people making references to it,” she said. “I do think it is sort of a draw for people.”
Williams brought the idea for StoryWalk home after seeing a similar installment during a trip to botanical gardens in Springfield, Missouri.
“I thought ‘This is pretty darn cool,’” Williams said. “I connected with Carri at the library, and she loved the idea.”
A fundraiser helped pay for the permanent signs along StoryWalk.
High Park is east of Madison and Rock.