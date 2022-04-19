Stone Creek students tackle civic development project

What makes Derby a place people want to live?
That single question launched a highly engaging project-based learning experience for fourth- and fifth-grade students at Stone Creek Elementary who were tasked with creating developments to enhance the Derby community. The top two groups presented their pitches to the City Council at its April 12 meeting.
Launching on Jan. 10, the unit got significant assistance from city staff, giving Stone Creek students a behind-the-scenes look at how different departments operate. That included field trips to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and City Hall, all to help give students a better understanding of the importance of civic service.
Culminating with a panel presentation to city and community representatives in March, all eight student groups were scored and two made the final cut, getting the chance to present their proposals to the Derby City Council.
A fourth-grade group from Bailey Langley’s class pitched a concept for a Riverside Steakhouse “with an amazing view,” while a fifth-grade group from Nathan Gash’s class presented a proposal for a second police station on the north side of Derby to help with response times and make the community safer.
Regarding the steakhouse, students reported having completed an assessment of needs and a community survey that showed an interest in a steakhouse – with more than half of respondents reacting positively to the idea. It’s something members of the City Council were in agreement on, encouraging and applauding the students’ work.
“The number one thing people in Derby want is a steakhouse,” said Mayor Randy White.
On top of identifying the need and getting input from a survey, the steakhouse group also fleshed out a full menu including entrees, appetizers, sides, desserts and more.
Given the work put into the lesson from all parties, Stone Creek Principal Sandy Rusher thanked the city for its cooperation and noted the lesson just scratched the surface in terms of civic engagement from the student body.
“This is the tip of the iceberg of what is to come out of Stone Creek,” Rusher said.