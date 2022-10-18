Emily Noe is Derby education through and through. A native Derbyite, Noe graduated from Derby High in 2004 – where her mom worked as a math teacher.
While Noe said her familial ties didn’t lead her directly to a teaching career, her mother’s work ethic did inspire who she wanted to be as a teacher – with a number of other stellar educators helping guide her path to the classroom as well. Now, Noe can be looked at as an inspiration herself, recently being named one of two nominees within Derby Public Schools for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year award.
Noe is in her 13th year teaching in the Derby school district, spending the last three years at Stone Creek Elementary (since it opened). There, she teaches kindergarten – having also taught kindergarten and first grade at Wineteer Elementary previously.
Teaching in the primary grades stemmed from the luck of the draw somewhat, as Noe was substitute teaching while in college and then picked to fill a first grade position after earning her degree. Thankful to have any job, Noe quickly developed a love of teaching the younger kids.
“I think they’re more moldable at that age and they absolutely love school, and I think as a teacher you have the ability to create that path for them, if they like or dislike it,” Noe said. “I feel like it is such an impactful year, and I definitely want that to be part of my path.”
Facing childhood challenges herself, Noe said she understands there are students who may question their home life or see school as a safe haven. Knowing the variety of backgrounds that may be in her classroom, she seeks to be a positive light for her students and build strong relationships with them.
One of Noe’s primary goals, she said, is to foster a desire in her students to continue moving on in education and “always have that desire to learn,” with Noe there to cheer them on along the way.
Building strong relationships is also a focus that extends to parents and her fellow teachers when it comes to the overall benefit of her students. To that end, Noe noted she is grateful for the efforts of her coworkers at the kindergarten grade level to develop a new program at Stone Creek this school year that goes beyond classroom learning.
“Social skills are a huge need at this age and hit a bunch of our standards that we currently have. You can only hit that so much with curriculum in the classroom and the little time you have outside of that, so I brainstormed with my kindergarten team and so now we do an after-school group. We work on academics and social skills after school,” Noe said.
Looking to collaborate at the building level and beyond in the district, making an effort to help improve the overall classroom success, Noe sees that as part of the reason she was nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year award. She looks forward to those opportunities across the state as a nominee and said that honor will continue to light a fire in her attempts to mold future generations.
Both as a sub and in her classrooms at Stone Creek and Wineteer, Noe said she has been motivated and absorbed knowledge from some great educators. This latest recognition is something she said will only further her drive to take that inspiration and reflect it back to have a positive impact on her students.
“Having amazing leadership along the way just inspired me and made me want to pass that along to my students. As much as I love my job, I want them to love the classroom and coming to school,” Noe said. “To be honest, I’m just doing my job. I’m just thinking, ‘well, surely everybody pours their heart and soul into their job.’ I wouldn’t have it any other way.”