Speak with Stone Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Jocelyn Bollig for even a brief moment and her dedication to her craft will become immediately apparent.
“Truly, I wanted to make a difference and just impact as many lives in a positive way. I felt that I could be that positive example for kids because sometimes they don’t have that in their lives,” Bollig said of her work in education. “I just felt a calling, essentially, to help kids grow to be the best person that they can be but in all areas – academically, socially and emotionally.”
For her efforts in the classroom, Bollig (nominated by a family friend) was recently recognized as one of this year’s Kansas NextGen Under30 honorees in the education category.
New to Kansas in 2023, the NextGen Under 30 program seeks to recognize innovative, creative-thinking, inspiring young individuals who “push the boundaries beyond their years.”
While growing up in nearby Rose Hill, Bollig has been committed to Derby Public Schools her entire professional career so far. She started out student teaching at Swaney Elementary before moving to a floating sub position in December 2019. Then, after earning her degree, she was immediately hired on at Stone Creek Elementary and has been with the school since its opening – four years now.
“It has given me a place of support and opportunities to grow as an educator and a leader,” Bollig said.
Student teaching, Bollig was also in a kindergarten classroom at Swaney and was drawn to that grade level seeing it as a “stepping stone” and a point where she could have a major impact being kids’ first experience in school.
Bollig credited her team at Stone Creek for some of the fun lessons they’ve gotten to do with students (like creating time capsules for kindergartners to open once they’re seniors), while personally she noted she strives to help shape her kids into productive students and assist them in building positive relationships while hitting academic and age-appropriate goals at the same time.
Additionally, Bollig said she hopes she can establish a safe space where students feel they can come back for support – even after they’ve left her classroom. It’s effort like that Bollig feels was recognized in the recent honor from the state.
“I feel like I’ve dedicated my life to my classroom the last four years. I basically live here, so I feel like it’s an acknowledgement of how much time and work has been put into it,” Bollig said. “I don’t see this as a job. I see it more as a way of life and a way to impact children, and I love to make a difference every day.”
Outside of the classroom, Bollig’s passion carries over, as she also currently serves as the head seventh grade volleyball coach at Derby North Middle School.
Whether with students in the classroom or on the court, Bollig always strives to be an advocate for their success and the recent award only solidifies her commitment toward those aspirations.
“I think it just pushes me to be even better. My career doesn’t stop just because I got the award,” Bollig said. “I think I still have a lot of growing [to do]. There’s always progress to make and there’s always chances to be better, and that’s something that’s really important to me that I’m always bettering myself, my team and my building.”