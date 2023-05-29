Authorities report that two individuals, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, are dead following a head-on collision that occurred just east of Derby at the intersection of 63rd Street South and 103rd Street East on May 28.
The wreck occurred around 3 p.m. after a 19-year-old man driving a stolen truck struck the vehicle driven by the 19 and 20-year-old. Law enforcement reported that a woman had offered a ride to the 19-year-old suspect from Towanda to the Dollar General in Andover. The suspect then stole her truck and headed toward Derby. Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to stop the truck, which sideswiped a vehicle first before striking the vehicle east of Derby and killing the two victims.