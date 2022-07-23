With increased amounts of trash along the highways and limited staff, the Kansas Department of Transportation has now created an incentive stipend for organizations that actively participate in the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program.
The stipend is $190 per highway section, which is generally two miles long. Adopt-A-Highway groups receiving $600 or more in payments in a calendar year will be issued a 1099 tax form. Participating groups will be able to submit payment request forms (including before and after photos) following the cleanup date.