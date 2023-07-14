With continued growth and development, street improvements are a given in a city like Derby, and current planned projects along one of the city’s busiest streets are driving the need for upgrades once again.
“As Derby has expanded, Rock Road is our busiest street,” said Alex Lane, city engineer. “Periodically, as development occurs, we reconstruct it.”
Lane presented the latest plan for reconstruction at the July 11 Derby City Council meeting. He presented a bid for design of a reconstruction project that addresses a half-mile stretch of Rock Road from Freedom Street to just north of 55th Street, with the council unanimously authorizing a design contract with PEC.
The last expansion of Rock Road was in 2014, from Patriot Avenue to Freedom Street, driven by the development of Derby North Middle School. Now, two housing developments just north of DNMS have created a need for the latest update. The stretch will include upgrades to an urban standard with curb and gutter, storm sewer improvements and pedestrian/bicycle facilities, as well as expansion to five lanes. Traffic signalization improvements are also planned for the future.
A contract for the design work of the reconstruction was authorized with PEC (recommended by a review committee of five bids received) for a total not to exceed $345,000, which was more than $50,000 under budget. That has been something of a rarity with recent construction projects, as council member Jenny Webster pointed out.
“We gotta take our wins where we can take our wins,” Webster said.
Council member Nick Engle questioned who all had a stake in the engineering process of such a project and if the new developments would be involved. Staff noted that is not typically the case and such developments only have a financial investment for improvements like turn lanes into the developments.
The Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, through Kansas Department of Transportation, has the most investment in providing a grant to cover 50% of the project that could go up to 80%. With that, staff noted those entities have spurred most of the project.
“We’re getting a $4 million grant to pay for most of the construction, so we’re kind of on their timeline,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus.
Mangus noted the city has to hit certain milestones with designs before moving forward with construction. Lane reported the design phase will likely be a 30-month process, so construction is still at least three years out.
Confirming that cost for improvements to arterial streets typically fall to the city, the grant support made it pretty easy for the council to move forward with the upgrades in the eyes of Mayor Randy White.
“It’s projects like this, with grants,” White said, “that make it pretty easy to go take on a pretty expensive task.”