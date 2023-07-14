Rock Reconstruction

With the recent approval of a design contract, plans are moving forward to reconstruct a chunk of Rock Road from Freedom Street to 55th Street.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

With continued growth and development, street improvements are a given in a city like Derby, and current planned projects along one of the city’s busiest streets are driving the need for upgrades once again. 

“As Derby has expanded, Rock Road is our busiest street,” said Alex Lane, city engineer. “Periodically, as development occurs, we reconstruct it.”

0
0
0
0
0