The indoor pool at the DRC hosts many different activities, often at the same time. An Aquatics Steering Committee was established to research the possibility of developing an aquatics center in Derby.

In the feedback from the surveys and grids, there was positive interest in an aquatics center which has been a key topic in Derby.

Senior night for the Derby High School swim program looks a little different than most. Instead of taking in one final event at a home venue, the Panthers are forced to hold the event at Campus High School, nearly 20 minutes away. Between the boys and girls programs, Derby has claimed the last seven AVCTL-I titles in the pool. The high school isn’t the lone leader of the aquatics center debate, but it brings the conversation to light.

