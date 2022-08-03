In the feedback from the surveys and grids, there was positive interest in an aquatics center which has been a key topic in Derby.
Senior night for the Derby High School swim program looks a little different than most. Instead of taking in one final event at a home venue, the Panthers are forced to hold the event at Campus High School, nearly 20 minutes away. Between the boys and girls programs, Derby has claimed the last seven AVCTL-I titles in the pool. The high school isn’t the lone leader of the aquatics center debate, but it brings the conversation to light.
An Aquatic Steering Committee was created to begin the process of initial research on the possibility of an aquatics center in Derby. Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst presented an update on the committee and findings from its research at the Derby Recreation Commission Board Retreat on July 25.
Parkhurst shared that the current pool at the Derby Recreation Center was installed in 1994, but the increased activity, limited space and aging pool are becoming a dilemma for the DRC. The three largest demands of the pool revolve around competition, leisure and therapy needs. The DRC has been able to balance each demand but has begun a lengthy discussion on the future vision.
The Aquatic Steering Committee has a diverse representation of individuals ranging from the school district, swim coaches, and interested parents. Dating back to December of 2021, the committee has met three times to discuss the challenges of the current facility, desirable wants/needs of a facility and observed aquatic centers around Kansas.
Parkhurst and DRC Superintendent Chris Drum traveled to other aquatic centers to observe other facilities and met with the overseers to discuss the pros and cons of the center or what they would have done differently. The notable locations the team observed were the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center, Lenexa Rec Center pool, and the Maize Performing Arts and Aquatic Center, which opened in 2021.
The next steps are crucial to getting the ball rolling for the aquatics center. The DRC has a proposal from Waters Edge Aquatic Design, the company that designed Rock River Rapids, to do a pool study. Drum said that this study is in place to create the vision and look at viable options.
It is a $25,000 proposal to conduct an aquatic center feasibility study. It is only the first phase of the project, but the DRC hopes to start exploratory discussions in this phase with the idea of developing diagrams and, ultimately, a cost projection. The rate of the proposal is good until the end of the year, so it will likely find its way on a DRC board agenda by the end of 2022.
There are still several hurdles to overcome with the project. Still, the widespread interest from the city, school district, DRC and community members is an encouraging sign for a long-term investment. Everyone involved sees the opportunity at hand and strives to get the ball rolling in the near future.
“We are in a position where all of these different voices can come together and hopefully start developing some long-term plans,” Drum said. “This is long-term, this is just the start and will be several years in the making, but we have to start somewhere.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.