Longtime Derby resident Amy Steadman is the new principal at Tanglewood Elementary School.
Steadman, most recently the COVID-19 site coordinator for the district, was recommended and approved for the job at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on June 14. She will begin her duties at Tanglewood on July 1, replacing former Principal Shannon Demel.
Steadman, 38, is entering her 17th year in the Derby school district. Before serving as the district’s COVID-19 site coordinator, she previously worked as a third grade teacher at Park Hill Elementary and then as a gifted facilitator at Derby Middle and Derby North Middle schools.
Raised in a military family, she moved to Derby from the East Coast at about 14 when her dad retired from the military and moved to the area to work at Boeing.
“I actually still reside in the house that my parents bought 24 years ago,” she said.
Steadman, a 2001 Derby High School graduate, has been a student, parent, and educator in the Derby school district. She said her experiences in all three capacities helped prepare her for her new position.
“I think that really provided me with a lot of resources for support that I think would benefit anybody who’s new to any role,” she said. “Just knowing who you can go to for support and just knowing the basic operations of your district.”
As a gifted facilitator at the middle school level, Steadman said she developed a passion for setting the bar high and getting to know each student on a holistic level.
“The gifted program was built on educating that whole child,” she said. “The more and more I learn about how important it is to address the whole child for students with giftedness, that’s something that needs to be addressed for all students.”
Steadman has earned a bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University in K-9 education, a master’s degree from WSU in curriculum and instruction for gifted education, and most recently a master’s degree in building leadership from Fort Hays State University.
Becky Moeder, current assistant superintendent of human resources, encouraged Steadman to return to college for a master’s degree in administration while the two worked together in the district’s gifted program.
“The more I took classes and the more I interviewed individuals, the more and more interested I became in that role,” Steadman said. “I actually thought my opportunity to become an administrator wouldn’t happen this year, so this was kind of a surprise to me.”
Steadman’s stepdaughter is starting college next year, and her son and daughter are current students in Derby schools.
Steadman loves to run in her free time and said it’s not uncommon for people to spot her out on a run through Derby. Her other favorite hobby is drag racing.
As she prepares to take on her new position, Steadman said she is most looking forward to collaborating with the staff members and community at Tanglewood.
“I fell in love with that staff during my interview,” she said. “I’ve heard wonderful things about the students. I’ve heard wonderful things about the families and their community of support.”
“All of those things together really just make a great combination for any building in terms of student success.”