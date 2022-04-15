Derby Fire Chief John Turner had his eyes on the past while also setting his sights to the future during a presentation to the City Council on April 12.
Giving his annual report, Turner broke down the trends in Derby of calls the fire department is responding to – which were up overall (2,307 total) in 2021. The majority of those (1,232) were medical calls, while the department also responded to 156 fire calls and 104 car wrecks, among other emergency scenarios.
“As the city grows, the numbers will grow,” Turner said.
Structure fires were down slightly compared to 2020 while medical calls were up, though not as much since 911 has worked to shift those calls away from local fire departments.
On top of alarms going up, the department’s response time also ticked upwards slightly but Turner pointed out it remains below the four-minute threshold that is the industry standard.
Turner admitted the department’s 3:54 mark is cutting it close, but he said the Derby Fire and Rescue staff remain committed to being on scene as quickly as possible to get any potential threats under control.
“We’ve really mitigated these fires before they’ve broken into something major,” Turner said.
Partner departments have also helped in response with mitigating threats, a street that goes both ways as Derby is often called in to help the county or neighboring Wichita, Mulvane, etc.
Those automatic aid agreements proved particularly beneficial in 2021, as roughly 20% of the time Derby FD was out on a call another call was received. Sedgwick County noticed that trend and has worked to shift units toward Derby in those instances, according to Turner.
Call overlap percentages put a premium on additional personnel. Turner noted the department is excited about the three firefighter positions that were recently approved by the council, but he also pointed out the standard industry response for house fires is 17 firefighters – with the approved hires bringing Derby FD up to nine on shift. A staffing study for the department was also recently approved, which is expected to potentially identify an even greater staffing need.
With that staffing study, equipment needs will also be reviewed – something the department got a jump on internally by completing a fleet evaluation study in 2021 in an effort to ensure safe operations.
Replacement schedules were a key takeaway from the fleet evaluation, as Turner stated the standard measures of hours and mileages are not good indicators of lifespan when it comes to certain fire apparatus. Some of those machines don’t travel far and often sit idle on scene for extended periods of times, meaning the overall age of the machine is a more apt measurement for maintaining fleet functionality.
“It’s important to keep machines running out the door,” Turner said.
Given the recent wildfires – though none near Derby – Mayor Randy White also noted upgrading capabilities for the department to respond no matter the environment might also be a good discussion for the council to have.
Though Derby Fire and Rescue has not responded to any local wildfires, the department is part of a task force that was called to assist with three such fires in 2021.
Noting that Kansas has seen an “unprecedented” number of wildfires since 2017, Turner did present a wildland fire risk map from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the city council, pointing out that the southeast portion of Sedgwick County – neighboring Derby – is one of the greatest risk areas.
As Derby continues to grow, so too will the potential threat of wildfires.
“These are big consequence events that we respond to and if we’re not prepared for those, it doesn’t have good outcomes,” Turner said.
Council members shared gratitude for the work of the Derby FD staff as they continue to adjust to the city’s growth.
Looking at the growth Derby Fire and Rescue is striving for in order to keep up, the council foresees a lot of discussion of departmental needs at budget time.
“Everything’s getting more expensive,” said Council President Nick Engle, “so we’ve got to look at a lot of things and figure out what do we have to get in front of so we don’t get behind.”